Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani surprise audience watching Satyaprem Ki Katha in theater; Here's how they reacted

Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kiara Advani and Karthik Aaryan released in theaters on June 29. The film has been receiving a positive response from the audience. Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film also stars Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. Kartik and Kiara reunited after the massive success of Bhul Bhulaya 2. Amid this great news, on July 2, the most-loved on-screen pair visited a theater in Bandra to surprise the audience watching Satyaprem Ki Katha. The reactions from both sides will melt your heart.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan surprise audience watching Satyaprem Ki Katha

A while ago, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani shared a video where the duo can be seen visiting a theater at the Jio World Drive shopping mall in Bandra. They surprised the audience who were enjoying their film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. The on-screen pair entered the theater just after the film ended. Seeing Sattu and Katha in real life, the audience got excited and cheered them up. They gave Kartik and Kiara a heartwarming standing ovation.

On the other, Kiara and Kartik folded their hands and expressed their gratitude to them. Sharing the video, Kiara wrote, "When the audience gives you a standing ovation, that’s when you realise magic has been created...A moment to cherish forever...All I want to say is Thank You from the entire team of #SatyapremKiKatha."

Kartik also posted the same video and wrote, "This Standing Ovation isn’t just for Sattu and Katha but for the entire team that worked tirelessly towards this result...Gratitude."

For the surprise visit, Kiara wore a striped white color blazer and blue denim. And, Kartik opted for a white tee and blue denim. The pair were smiling ear-to-ear seeing the reactions from the audience.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Kiara and Kartik posted the video, fans were quick enough to react to it. A fan who was present at the theater shared their experience of meeting the actors. The comment read, "I was there for a moment I thought it was a prank but It was all real in my dreams." Another one wrote, "You guys deserve this ovation." "Seriously the movie is so nice," wrote a third fan. Others dropped red heart emoji.

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan while Kartik has Captain India and Kabir Khan's next in the pipeline.

