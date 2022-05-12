Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani take a delicious meal break as they promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Ahmedabad; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Anees Bazmee directorial is slated to hit cinemas on the 20th of May. The movie is the sequel to the 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the leads. Ever since the trailer of Kartik and Kiara’s film dropped, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch it. Apart from the duo, the film also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in key roles. Today, Kartik and Kiara were clicked in Ahmedabad, where they are currently busy with promotions. The actress also put up a story on Instagram where they can be seen enjoying what looks like Aamras.

For promotions today, Kartik was seen dressed in a white sweatshirt, which he styled with a pair of blue denim pants. Kiara, on the other hand, was looking gorgeous in a green ethnic outfit featuring a blouse and a pair of wide-legged trousers with a matching dupatta. Her hair was styled in a bun with a middle parting. The actress accessorized her look with a pair of statement earrings. Both of them posed for pictures as they smiled warmly at the cameras.

Sometime back, Kiara took to her Instagram space and shared a boomerang, featuring Kartik and her. In the video, they can be seen enjoying a thali and aamras. Sharing it on her Instagram stories, Kiara wrote, “Can you guess where we are”.

Take a look at Kartik and Kiara’s pictures:

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be releasing on May 20 this year. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is special because it’s my first horror-comedy, so this time, I am also trying to scare people. I have treated the subject in a new way. The original was a psychological thriller with comedy, this one is a proper horror-comedy. The challenge is to remind people of the first part, yet provide a unique experience”.

