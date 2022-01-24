Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 release date not pushed, in theatres on March 25

Ever since the COVID-19 cases have been on a rise many filmmakers have been forced to push the release date of their films. It started with Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey which was supposed to release in December last year but since the theatres in Delhi were shut the makers pushed the release date. After that also the release date of several movies was pushed. But, now the makers of Kartik Aryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have made an announcement that the release date of their movie will not be pushed and it will not the theatres on the same date, i.e, March 25, 2022.