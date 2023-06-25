Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Pasoori remake teaser from Satyaprem Ki Katha gets MIXED reactions from netizens

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have reunited for Satyaprem Ki Katha after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The trailer was highly loved by the netizens and the songs too have won hearts on social media. However, it was recently reported that the makers will recreate Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's hit song, Pasoori for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The news didn't go down well with netizens. Earlier today, Kartik and Kiara launched the teaser of Pasoori and it seems like the fans are not pleased to see the recreation.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Pasoori remake to release on Monday

Kartik took to Twitter and shared the teaser with fans. The teaser gives a sneak peek into Kartik and Kiara's romance while twinning in white outfits. The recreated song is sung by Arijit Singh. The teaser has a tiny glimpse of Arijit singing the title track. Along with the teaser, Kartik wrote, "Relive the global hit! पसूरी नु... Sattu - Katha’s pure love gets the magical touch of Arijit Singh’s voice #PasooriNu Out Tomorrow at 11:11 AM #SajidNadiadwala #SatyaPremKiKatha #29thJune." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the teaser, netizens were seen reacting to it. His fans were all heart while a section of people was seen slamming the makers. A fan wrote, "If Arijit Sir is there then definitely the song and movie will be global hit!" Another fan wrote, "Okay so Arijit is singing this song. Great. Excited to listen how this version will be." One of the users wrote, "Kartik , i was literally planning to watch this movie but now i won't." Another user commented, "This was so not needed..as much as i like arijit,was it not enough of having to listen to him on every other song that you guys had to remake this in his voice again! kamsekam naya gana hi gawa lete bhai." One of the comments also read, "How did makers of this song let it happen to their very own song?"

Meanwhile, Satyaprem Ki Katha is helmed by Sameer Vidhwans. It also stars Supriya Pathak and Gajraj Rao in key roles. The film will hit theatres on June 29.

