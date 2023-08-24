Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha releases on OTT; here’s where you can watch it

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan came together on-screen for the second time in Satyaprem Ki Katha, after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Fans loved watching their fun and soulful romance in Satyaprem Ki Katha on the big screens. The film released in theatres on June 29, 2023. Now, nearly two months later, the film is finally available to stream for free on OTT. Read on to find out where you can watch Kartik and Kiara’s musical romantic film.

Where to watch Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha

After enjoying a decent run at the box office, Satyaprem Ki Katha is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video for free. The Instagram handle of the digital streaming platform announced the same, and sharing the film’s poster, they wrote, “a love story that’s here to mend broken hearts and rekindle our faith in love #SatyapremKiKathaOnPrime, watch now.” The film was actually released on OTT on August 11, but was available only on rent. However, from today, that is from August 24, Satyaprem Ki Katha is available on the platform for free.

“Going to watch this movie again,” wrote one Instagram user, while another one commented, “Watching this in the theater was awesome.” Check out the post below!

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha stars Kartik Aaryan as Sattu and Kiara Advani as Katha. The cast also includes Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania. The film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, and marks a collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s upcoming projects

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s film Chandu Champion. This film marks Kartik’s return to working with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Meanwhile, it will be his first collaboration with Kabir Khan. The film will release on 14th June, 2024. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan.