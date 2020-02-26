Kartik Aaryan kick starts the week with a ‘football sesh’ in Jaipur on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020 and post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will also be seen in Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshay.

Post the success of Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan has become the nation’s heartthrob and seeing his film’s line ups, we are sure directors are looking forward to collaborate with Kartik. Be it his monologues or lover boy type roles, Kartik Aaryan has proved that when it comes to acting, he always has his A game on and as we speak, Kartik is shooting in Jaipur for the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

And today, Kartik, who is quite active on social media, posted a video wherein he is seen playing football on the sets of the film while braving the Jaipur chill. That’s right! In the video, Kartik Aaryan is seen playing football with the crew of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur and alongside the video, he wrote, "Beating Rajasthani cold with some morning football sesh #BhoolBhulaiyaa2….” Well, by now we know that Kartik Aaryan loves to play football because often, he is snapped in Mumbai playing football with , and others.

Soon after landing in Rajasthan, Kartik posted a video wherein he is seen acing his Bhool Bhulaiyaa avatar in his godman's attire from the film, and alongside the video, Kartik wrote, “Iss look mein smile hi nahi rukti... Ting ding ting tiding ting ting... #BhoolBhulaiyaa2... #Jaipur lets Roll... Mango Season Begins…..” After Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani was snapped at the Jaipur airport as she arrived for the shooting and for all those who don’t know, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to 's 2007 film of the same name. While the prequel was directed by Priyadarshan featuring Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa was an official remake of 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020 and post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will also be seen in Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshay.

