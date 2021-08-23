Kartik Aaryan kicks off the latest schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Tabu; Check out the PIC

Kartik Aaryan is one of the busiest actors working currently in the Hindi film industry. The actor has several films in the pipeline and has recently started shooting for Freddy. One of the most awaited Kartik films has been the sequel to a popular horror-comedy titled ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. Kartik and the rest of the crew and cast have been shooting the film for a while now. The release date of the popular venture has been shifted already due to the pandemic. Anees Bazmee is handling the direction duties though the and Vidya Balan film was directed by Priyadarshan.

Kartik recently took to Instagram and shared a selfie with . Kartik shared the picture from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He wrote in the caption, “Begin Again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2”. Recently Alaya F, who made her debut alongside Tabu and in ‘Jawani Janeman’ joined the cast of Freddy. Alaya posted a picture on her Instagram. "Ready for 'Freddy!' So happy to be on board with the most wonderful team!" she captioned the post. Kartik, 30, also shared a picture of Alaya cutting a cake and wrote, "Welcome @AlayaF From Freddy."

Take a look at the post:

In March Anees Bazmee had spoken to Hindustan Times about restarting the schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He said, “It has been a long period due to Covid. We’re working after all these months, no work has happened. It’s a big industry, a lot of people are involved. We entertain, Covid ho ya kuchh bhi ho. People who’ve been sad for all this while, films are the best way to bring them out of it.”

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee plans to wrap up Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in one schedule