Kartik Aaryan kickstarts a new series 'Koki Poochega' with one of India's first Coronavirus survivor

Kartik Aaryan has kickstarted a series which he calls Koki Poochega and it is all about interactions with real-life heroes of COVID-19. Check out the first video from today here.

Coronavirus has indeed brought everyone together and apart from staying home and staying safe, something else that many celebrities have been doing is voice their opinion. Among actors who have been active on social media to spread awareness are he likes of Kartik Aaryan, , and many others. For Kartik, it all started with the actor taking to a monologue inspired by him film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. It was a long monologue where he took to #CoronaStopKaroNa.

Apart from that, the actor also took to a rap where he continued to urge people to not go out and stay home and stay safe amid the ongoing lockdown. And now, the actor has done another little something where he has kickstarted a new series that he is calling Koki Poochega. The name is actually a nickname that his fans call him by. Throughout the series, we will see the actor interview real-life heroes of COVID-19 including doctors, policemen, social workers and people who have fought and survived the fatal virus.

After announcing the series, the actor also went on to share the first episode today which features Sumiti Singh, one of the first-ever Coronavirus survivors in India. The actor has been constantly taking efforts and in fact, the whole of Bollywood is trying to do their bit. Kartik had also made a generous contribution of Rs 1 crore for the PM Cares Relief Funds

Check out Kartik Aaryan's first episode from the Koki Poochega series here:

