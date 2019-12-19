Kartik Aaryan kickstarts the second schedule of Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya; See pic

After finishing the first schedule last month, Kartik Aaryan is back to shoot for the second schedule of Dostana 2.

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The actor is soaring high on the success of the movie. Kartik received a lot of praise from his fans as well as the critics for his performance as Chintu Tyagi aka Pati in the film. Kartik was recently spotted having a gala time and grooving to the hit song Dheeme Dheeme from Pati Patni Aur Woh at the movie's success bash. He was grooving along with Ananya and Producer Bhushan Kumar.

And now, it looks like Kartik Aaryan is back to shoot for the second schedule of Dostana 2. The actor shared a picture of the clap on his Instagram story. It is not an actual clap but a made-up one on a wall. On it, Kartik wrote Dostana 2 with the date as 19/12/2019, "Sched 2, Take 1." The Luka Chuppi actor has tagged his co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya along with Producer and director Collin D'Cunha on this colourful post.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Directed by Collin D'Cunha and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Dostana 2 is the sequel of the 2008 film Dostana starring John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan. The first schedule of the film had begun in Amritsar on 9th November 2019. Besides this, Kartik will also be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani. It is a remake of the 2007 hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring , Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. He will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan.

Credits :Instagram

