Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon celebrate 3 years of Luka Chuppi on the sets of Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are celebrating three years of Luka Chuppi on the sets of their upcoming film Shehzada. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi has clocked three years today, on the 1st of March. Earler today, Kartik took to his Instagram space and shared a couple of pictures featuring himself with Kriti. Both the actors can be seen smiling in the first picture. In the second photograph, we see Kriti place a finger on Kartik’s lips, as they do the signature pose for the film.

Sharing the picture on the ’gram, Kartik wrote, “आपके Guddu aur Rashmi aaj bhi saath hai 3 yrs of #LukaChuppi celebrating on the sets of #Shehzada”.

Luka Chuppi was directed by Laxman Utekar and produced under the banner of Maddock Films. The film traces the story of a television reporter Vinod (Guddu) Kumar Shukla, essayed by Kartik Aaryan, and his intern Rashmi Trivedi, played by Kriti. Guddu and Rashmi soon fall in love but decide to try a live-in relationship for 20 days before taking the plunge. However, trouble, chaos, and confusion ensue, after their traditional families assume that they are in fact married to each other.

Take a look:

Kriti and Kartik will be now collaborating for the second time in Shehzada. The film is a remake of a Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. Producer Bhushan Kumar has teamed up with the makers of Shahid Kapoor's ‘Jersey’ Allu Arvind and Aman Gill to mount this film on a lavish scale. Shehzada is slated for release on the fourth of November, 2022.

