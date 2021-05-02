Kartik Aaryan latest PIC has a message for ones not wearing mask; Says ‘Corona sliding into UnMasked Faces’

Kartik Aaryan shares a hilarious picture on his Instagram. He was in headlines for Dostana 2. The actor is no longer a part of the project.

The second wave of the Coronavirus is getting worse day by day. Celebrities are coming forward and extending their help to the people. But they are also spreading awareness about the virus and urging people to follow all the protocols. Amid this actor, Kartik Aaryan who was also tested positive has shared a representational picture on his Instagram with an important message for the ones who are not wearing masks. The actor has also given an apt caption to it and fans are in splits.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, the actor shared a picture in which he is seen keeping his head inside a fake dinosaur's mouth. This is a throwback picture and Kartik has kept his eyes closed in the picture. In his caption, the actor wrote, "Corona sliding into unmasked faces like..." Fans are also dropping lovely messages in the comment section. Earlier, also he had shared a quirky post on the registration of Covid-19 vaccination after the third phase was announced for the age group of 18-44.

He had written, "When you're 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you're 41 Registrations open today."

Take a look here:

Meanwhile, the actor was in the news after he exit from the much-awaited Dostana 2. The actor was replaced in the movie owing to professional reasons. The rumours are there that both Kartik and have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

