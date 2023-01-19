Kartik Aaryan leases Shahid Kapoor’s sea-facing apartment in Juhu; Check out the WHOPPING monthly rent

Last month, Pinkvilla reported that Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan has been looking for a house in Juhu. The actor, who lives with his mom, dad, and sister in Mumbai, had been looking for a sea-facing apartment in the Juhu area. Apart from visiting a few buildings in Juhu with his mom, Kartik also visited Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s old residence in Juhu to check out the sea-facing abode. Now, as per the latest reports on the Internet, Kartik Aaryan has finalized Shahid Kapoor’s residence, and has leased the apartment for 3 years. Kartik Aaryan leases Shahid Kapoor’s Juhu apartment

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Kartik Aaryan has leased Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s Juhu apartment for 3 years. As per documents accessed through zapkey.com, the stamp duty and registration for the 36-month lease transaction was done on January 12, 2023. The apartment is in Praneta Building on Juhu Tara Road. Mira Rajput has inked the deal on behalf of her husband Shahid Kapoor, while Kartik Aaryan leased the apartment through his mother Mala Tiwari. The sea-facing abode is spread over 3,681 square feet on the ground floor and basement, and Kartik Aaryan will also get access to two parking spaces in the compound. According to the documents, Kartik has reportedly paid Rs 45 lakhs as security deposit, and the rentals will see a 7 percent increase every year. For the first year, Kartik will pay a monthly rent of Rs 7.5 lakh, which will increase to Rs 8.02 lakh in the second year, and Rs 8.58 lakh in the third year.

When Kartik Aaryan bought a flat in Mumbai in 2019 In 2019, Kartik Aaryan had purchased an apartment in Rajkiran Co-op Housing Society in Mumbai’s Versove neighbourhood. Interestingly, it was the same flat where he lived as a paying guest during his struggling days when he arrived in Mumbai from Gwalior. The apartment has an area of 459 sq ft, and the actor had reportedly paid Rs 1.60 crore for the flat, and paid a stamp duty of Rs. 9.60 lakh. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput shifted to Worli from Juhu Meanwhile, Pinkvilla reported in September 2022, that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have shifted to Worli from Juhu. The couple, who had booked the duplex apartment in the skyscraper Three Sixty West in 2018, got possession of the house in 2019. After getting the interior work done, the couple finally moved into their Worli abode in 2022. Their new apartment reportedly cost a whopping Rs 58 crore! The actor has been allotted six parking slots in the apartment in Three Sixty West, and it has a massive 500 square feet balcony.

In September, a source informed us that Shahid had bought the Juhu flat when he was a bachelor. Sharing the reason behind Shahid and Mira moving to Worli, the source added, “Shahid and Mira as parents, were extremely concerned with the growing public on the beach of their previous Juhu apartment which was clearly visible from their deck area. Shahid had bought the Praneta flat in Juhu when he was a bachelor and overlooked the hazard. But now as a father of two kids, Shahid took the issue very seriously and thought of shifting to Worli for good.” Shahid and Mira’s new duplex apartment has a breathtaking view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and a panoramic view of Mumbai’s beautiful skyline. Shahid and Mira have shared quite a few glimpses of their new home in the last few months, and it is simply beautiful and luxurious. The new apartment has sprawling balconies, a grand living room, a piano room, and dining space, that we often get a sneak peek through stories and posts shared by Mira and Shahid. Work front Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in the film Shehzada, which is a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar. Kartik Aaryan will also debut as a producer with Shehzada, and has joined producers Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill. The film will release during the Valentine’s Day weekend i.e. on February 10, 2023. He will also star with Kiara Advani in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. Shahid Kapoor will soon make his digital debut with Raj and DK's upcoming action thriller series, Farzi, along with Vijay Sethupathi. It will premiere on Prime Video on February 10. Apart from that, he also has director Ali Abbas Zafar's next Bloody Daddy in the pipeline.

