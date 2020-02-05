Kartik Aaryan lifts Sara Ali Khan while promoting Love Aaj Kal; The latter was caught off guard

After promoting Love Aaj Kal in the city, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have headed off to Ahmedabad for promotions.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all geared up for the release of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Kartik and Sara's fans are waiting to watch the duos sizzling chemistry on screen. While the trailer has been receiving a great response from the viewers, the songs of the movie Shayad and Haan Main Galat have also topped the chartbusters list. After promoting their movie Love Aaj Kal in the city, Kartik and Sara have headed off to Ahmedabad for the promotions.

Kartik has shared a video on his Instagram account in which the Luka Chuppi actor is shaking a leg on Haan Main Galat with Sara. Kartik who is donning an orange jacket and blue denim is doing the hook step of the song along Sara who is wearing a white coloured garara. After completing the hook step, all of a sudden Kartik carries Sara in her arms who looks in a shock but later starts blushing. Fans went crazy after Kartik did this adorable thing. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "#SarTik in #Ahmedabad kem Cho #LoveAajKal #14thFeb."

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Love Aaj Kal will also star Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in a pivotal role and since the trailer has come out, it has been trending on YouTube. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Reliance Entertainment. At the trailer launch, Kartik and Sara addressed the media as well and immediately kicked off the promotions by visiting the sets of Bigg Boss 13. Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Credits :Instagram

