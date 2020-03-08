Kartik Aaryan lip sync's the famous dialogue from Sanjay Mishra's Kaamyaab wishing him all the best; Watch

Kartik Aaryan shares his love for Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab which hit the big screens this Friday through a video.

Kartik Aaryan has been grabbing headlines because of his injury. The actor who was shooting in Jaipur with Kiara Advani for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had injured his hand and is often seen sporting a bandage too. However, the injury which did cause some pain to Kartik but he continued to shoot, turned out to be a ligament tear that needed surgery. Kartik is quite active on social media and never fails to impress his fans through his photos or videos on his posts.

Recently, Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab had hit the screens this Friday. While the critics have applauded the film, it looks like Kartik has also loved the film a lot and has been going gaga over Sanjay Mishra. Lip syncing the famous dialogue from the film where a journalist asks Sanjay Mishra to say his favourite dialogue "bass enjoying life, aur option kya hai", the actor shows his love for Sanjay Mishra and the film in the video. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote on his Instagram story, "Sanjay Mishra Sir! All the best for Kaamyaab."

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it is the sequel to , Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was directed by Priyadarshan, and that film was an official remake of 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020, and the film also stars in a pivotal role. Besides this Kartik will also be seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya.

