Kartik Aaryan is looking for a female lead for the remake of Baghban and we can't stop laughing

Kartik Aaryan has been getting pretty quirky with his social media posts and well, the newest one might leave you cracking up. Check it out right here.

The Coronavirus lockdown has brought about the humorous side of everybody and while we used to just share memes all this while, as it turns out, we can create fun stuff too. Someone who has had our attention with his social media posts during this quarantine time is Kartik Aaryan. We all remember his Pyaar Ka Punchanam style rant asking people to stay home right? Well, since people did not listen, he also took to rap to urge everyone to just stay at home in order to make sure we all are able to do things right and make this time go away.

And while that is him spreading awareness, he has also been giving out updates on what has he been doing and how he has been spending this time. And well, his latest post on social media is something that has managed to have us all laughing out loud, quite literally. Kartik took to face app and as he shared an aged version picture of himself, he also went ahead and make this about a Baghban remake because why not? He wrote, "Ageing Gracefully in Lockdown, Lets Remake Baghban now, Casting for Heroines role, Pls send in your entries."

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post right here:

As far as the work front is concerned, Kartik was last seen in Love Aaj Kal co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The movie was received with a mixed reaction, however, it did not work very well at the box office. The actor returned midway from the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 since the novel Coronavirus was on a rise.

Credits :Instagram

