Kartik Aaryan looks charming and warns to 'NOT look into his eyes'; Bhumi Pednekar calls him 'intense'

Kartik Aaryan has been grabbing the headlines for quite a while. The actor, who made his debut with the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama back in the year 2011 and has been able to carve a niche for himself in the film industry within a short span of time. Recently, Kartik was snapped by the shutterbugs while he was on his way to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan’s office. Kartik had ditched his luxurious car and instead opted for taking a ride in an auto in order to reach the Aaj Kal director’s office.

Yesterday, Kartik Aaryan shared an intense picture of his. In the photo, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is all suited up in a beige coloured suit and is giving a serious look while posing for the camera. But it's not the photo that caught our attention but his caption. Being poetic, Kartik wrote, "Dont look into my eyes They may say what i’m trying to hide." As soon as Kartik posted this, his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar commented, "What an intense boy :)"

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has some interesting projects coming up this year. He has been paired up opposite Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal. Kartik will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani which happens to be a remake of the starrer of the same name. He is currently busy shooting for Dostana 2 in numerous locations across India along with co-star Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

