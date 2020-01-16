Kartik Aaryan looks cute as a button as he poses with mom in THIS THROWBACK pic; Tags her as ‘Fav hairstylist’

Currently, Kartik Aaryan is shooting for Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshay.

If we say that Kartik Aaryan is the current heartthrob of the nation, then we are sure that most of you would agree to it because post Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik Aaryan has literally become every girls dream man. From Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Luka Chuppi to Pati Patni Aur Woh and other films, Kartik Aaryan has amply proved that if you have talent, then you can make it big in the industry. Now thanks to social media, Kartik is quite active on the channel, and makes sure to update his fans with his candid photos and videos and today, Kartik brightened up the day as he shared a throwback photo with his mother to wish her on the occasion of her birthday.

In the major throwback photo we can see Kartik’s mother holding her son in her arms while the two pose for a photo and alongside the photo, Kartik had the perfect caption as he wrote, ‘Happy Birthday to my Fav Hairstylist Love you Mummy…” Well, we totally love Kartik’s hairstyle in the photo. On the occasion of his mother’s birthday, last night, Kartik, along with his mother and father, was snapped outside a temple in Juhu and after seeking blessings, Kartik ditched his luxury car and took an auto ride.

A few days back, Kartik Aaryan shared a candid photo on Instagram with Imtiaz Ali while he was dubbing for Aaj Kal and alongside the photo which had the two turn their back towards the camera, Kartik thanked Imtiaz and expressed a wish to work with him more as he wrote, “Thodi Aur dubbing nikaalo sir Thoda aur direct karo mujhe @imtiazaliofficial..” In Imtiaz Ali’s film, Kartik Aaryan will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan for the first time and during a recent interview, Kartik opened up about working with Sara Ali Khan as he said that ever since he learnt that Sara had a crush on him, he was eager to work with her and that he is curious to see himself on-screen with Sara. Besides, currently, Kartik is shooting for ’s Dostana 2 co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshay.

