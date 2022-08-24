Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in grey checkered suit as he gets spotted in the city; PICS

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the top-most actors in Bollywood. He is running high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is currently the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year. It also featured Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav among others. The film was a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Apart from his performances on celluloid, his dapper looks often leave fans swooning over him. He has earned a following of several million on his social media space, and they go gaga over his photos.

Speaking of which, a few hours back, Kartik was spotted by the paparazzi in the city today. In the photos, the actor donned casual attire and looked stylish as usual as he was seen sporting a grey checkered coloured suit, which he paired with matching pants. To complete his look, he wore a pair of shiny black formal shoes. He acknowledged the media and obliged them with photos. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor also smiled and posed as the shutterbugs clicked him from a distance.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's PICS:

Recently, the actor announced his new project with Kabir Khan for a new movie that will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Though the details of the project have been kept under wraps, it is said to be a massive entertainer on large-scale production and based on a true story.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada, which is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. He will star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller, Freddy with Alaya F. Kartik will collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India, in which he will essay the role of an airforce officer. He will also reunite with Kiara Advani for SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan slept for 10 hours after shooting Shehzada’s ‘epic climax’ scene; Says ‘meri sabse commercial…’