Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in all-black look, Janhvi Kapoor adds pop of orange to her gym wear; PICS

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the busiest actors in the film industry with multiple projects in the pipeline. He made his acting debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for the actor. Kartik is running high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is currently the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year and it collected a gross worldwide collection of ₹266 crores. Apart from his performances, Kartik's dapper looks often leave fans swooning over him. He has earned a following of several million on his social media space, and they go gaga over his photos.

Just a while ago, Kartik was spotted in the city today as he arrived for an event. In the photos, the actor can be seen wearing a black suit, paired with a black T-shirt and black trousers. The actor acknowledged the media and also smiled as the shutterbugs clicked him. Apart from Kartik, Janhvi Kapoor was also clicked today. She has established herself as one of the most talented actresses in the industry. Janhvi is often photographed by the paparazzi as and when she steps out in the city. Speaking of which, a few hours back, the Gunjan Saxena actress was clicked in Mumbai as she exited her gym. In the photos, she is seen wearing a beige tank top and orange shorts along with it.