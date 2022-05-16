Kartik Aaryan looks dapper, Kiara Advani dons a maxi dress as they head for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions; PICS

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is slated to hit the cinemas on May 20, 2022. The trailer which dropped a few days back has created a strong buzz and gotten fans excited for the sequel. Kartik and Kiara are leaving no stones unturned to promote their film and they have been bringing their best fashion game forward during the promotions. Earlier today, Kartik and Kiara were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jet off to Delhi.

In the photos, one can see the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor donning an oversized sweatshirt and paired it with black sweatpants. He also wore a snapback hat and white chunky sneakers. Kiara, on the other hand, looked pretty as she wore a strappy blue and white coloured maxi dress. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress chose to ditch all accessories with her outfit, thus allowing the dress to be the star of her look and for her makeup, she kept it minimal, and to complete her entire look, she carried a grey tote bag.

Check out Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's PICS:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also features Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, Milind Gunaji, and Karmveer Choudhary. It is a standalone sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in pivotal roles, and was directed by Priyadarshan. Meanwhile, this also marks Kiara’s and Kartik's first on-screen collaboration with each other.

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik and Kiara will also be reportedly teaming up with Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures for an epic love story to be helmed by National Award-Winning director, Sameer Vidwans. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

The two stars also have many interesting films in their pipeline. The Shershaah actress will be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, RC 15, and Govinda Naam Mera. Kartik will feature in films like Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India and Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

