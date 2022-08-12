Kartik Aaryan looks handsome in semi-formals, smiles at paps as he gets SPOTTED in the city; PICS

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular actors in B’Town at the moment. Throughout the years in showbiz, he has showcased his acting mettle and potential in several films. Apart from his performances on celluloid, his dapper looks often leave fans swooning over him. He has earned a following of several millions on his social media space, and they go gaga over his photos and videos whenever they surface on the web. Well, fans must be smiling now as the paparazzi photographed Kartik tonight in the city. Without a doubt, he looked handsome as ever in his stylish outfit.

Kartik Aaryan spotted in the city:

A few moments back, Kartik was spotted by the paparazzi in the Juhu neighbourhood of Mumbai. The actor was photographed outside his recent blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s producer Murad Khetani’s house. Kartik opted for a semi-formal look as his outfit-of-the-night. He looked quite dashing as she wore a light blue shirt, with a pair of blue denim pants. He also wore a dark blue blazer over his shirt. Kartik completed the look with a pair of shiny black formal shoes.

He acknowledged the media and obliged them with photos. He also smiled and posed with his signature Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 pose as the shutterbugs clicked him from a distance.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee. Apart from him, the film also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu. Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav were seen in key roles too. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 emerged as a blockbuster at the box office and became one of the only three films to cross the 100 crore mark this year.

He now has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. Kartik will be soon seen in Freddy, Captain India. He also has Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, and SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. Recently, he announced another yet-to-be-titled film, which will be directed by Kabir Khan, and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

