Kartik Aaryan looks in need of sleep as he dozes off while heading for Dostana 2 shooting; See Pic

Kartik Aaryan, who was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh is currently shooting for his upcoming film Dostana 2's second schedule with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The actor has been sharing a few posts from the sets of the film. Recently, Janhvi and Kartik were in news for the fun banter between the two on Instagram. Kartik had shared a BTS video from Pati Patni Aur Woha nd wrote, “Tere Lambe Lambe Kaale Kaale Naagin Se Baal Re!!” To this, Janhvi commented, “Chintu ke Baal bhi nikalo” meaning Chintu’s hair should be pulled out too.

Kartik is quite active on social media and his daily posts prove that. The actor keeps on entertaining his fans with some selfies of his on Instagram. Today again, Kartik shared a selfie of him on his Insta story. The actor is napping in his car while he is traveling to the sets of Dostana 2. He wrote, "off to shoot, #Dostana 2". He has shared a Batman emoji saying, "I only have time for coffee." Well, it looks like the actor is too tired and resting by taking a power nap. Or is he just posing?

Directed by Collin D'Cunha and produced by , Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Dostana 2 is the sequel of the 2008 film Dostana starring John Abraham, Jonas and Abhishek Bachchan. Talking about Pati Patni Aur Woh, The movie has been able to garner a lot of appreciation from the audiences as well as the film critics and did fairly well at the box office. Well, it can be said that Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar did proper justice to their roles.

