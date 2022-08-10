Kartik Aaryan looks stylish in blue shirt as he gets papped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office; PICS

Kartik Aaryan is an established A-list actor who has constantly been churning entertaining movies since the beginning. He is running high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is currently the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year. The film was a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, which was a successful film at the time of its release too. The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has breathed life into the ailing exhibition sector, which found the going tough after the pandemic. The actor has been busy finishing the final bits of his next theatrical release, Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan and co-starring Kriti Sanon.

Kartik Aaryan was papped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office today evening. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor looked very stylish in a blue shirt and black trousers. He graced the paparazzi with his clicks and struck a striking pose. It is to be known if the two are collaborating on a project in the future or not. Both of them have their hands full. While Kartik Aaryan will be busy shooting back-to-back films with Nadiadwala and Grandsons, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be focusing on his grand web series Heeramandi for a streaming platform. It is interesting to note that Kartik and Bhansali are the two rare filmmakers who have had a successful run in theatres this year, while most of Bollywood has failed to put up a show.

Have a look at Kartik Aaryan getting papped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office:

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has a number of films lined up for release. He will next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s next film Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. It is a remake of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo. Apart from Shehzada, he has Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy with Alaya Furniturewala, Captain India with Hansal Mehta, Satya Prem Ki Katha under Nadiadwala, and Grandsons, co-starring Kiara Advani and an action film based on true events with Kabir Khan, also being produced by Nadiadwala and Grandsons.

