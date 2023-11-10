Kartik Aaryan looks suave, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur ooze glam as they grace Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali bash

The festival of lights, Diwali, is around the corner. While the entire nation is already immersed in the preparations for the occasion, several Bollywood celebrities are throwing Diwali parties for the members of Bollywood. After Ramesh Taurani, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan hosted a Diwali Bash where several Bollywood celebrities are arriving in style. Amongst others, Kartik Aaryan and rumored lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were captured by the paps as they arrived in style for the evening

Kartik Aaryan makes a stylish entry at the Diwali party hosted by Sara Ali Khan

A while back, Satyaprem Ki Katha actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted by the paps as he arrived for Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali party. In a video captured by the paps, Kartik can be graciously seen greeting and acknowledging the paps. The actor patiently posed for the paps as he entered the venue.

For the Diwali bash, he opted for a radiant yellow embroidered kurta paired with white pajama. Along with it, he carried black Kolhapuri chappals. It goes without saying that the actor looked handsome in the ethnic wear. Nevertheless, his clean shave look is also creating a massive buzz on social media, seemingly its Chandu Champion effect!

Take a look:

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur generate buzz with their presence at the Diwali bash

In addition to this, Ananya Panday who returned from New York City today after a brand launch event was also seen arriving at the party. The actress also made a recent appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan 8.

Nevertheless, talking about AP’s look for the Diwali bash, the actress looked stunning in a light pink heavily embellished sharara outfit with a matching bustier. For the hairdo, the actress kept her hair open and accessorized her look with classy jewelry. Overall, it wouldn't be wrong to say, the diva raised the glam quotient in her latest appearance.

Have a look:

Aditya Roy Kapur, his usual self yet again turned heads in a maroon embroidered silk kurta paired with black pants paired up with matching shoes. In a video shared by the paps, the actor can be seen coming out of the car and graciously posing for the paps with a sweet smile.

Have a look:

Brief about Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's work front

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for his next collaboration with Kabir Khan in Chandu Champion. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Adrash Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In addition to this, she has wrapped up the shoot of her OTT project, Call Me Bae.

Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur will be next seen in Life In A Metro…Again, directed by Anurag Basu.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan shares fun poetry verses for Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor