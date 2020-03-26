Kartik Aaryan looks tired as he practices the hook step of Haan Main Galat from Love Aaj Kal; Watch Video

In the video shared by a fan, Kartik Aaryan is practicing the hook step of Haan Main Galat from Love Aaj Kal. Watch:

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal has been setting the internet on fire with the stunning videos he has been posting in order to tell his fans to stay indoors due to the increase of Coronavirus pandemic in India. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor for his efforts to urge citizens to stay indoors. For the uninitiated, recently, the PM of India had announced a complete lockdown of 21 days in India and has requested everyone to stay indoors and observe social distancing.

While all the Bollywood celebrities are making the best use of this quarantine period, fans have been posting some photos and videos of their favourite actors on social media. Recently, we came across a video posted by one of Kartik's fans where the actor is seen practicing on the song Haan Main Galat from Love Aaj Kal. The Luka Chuppi actor looks tired but is still giving his best while practicing the hook step of the song. There is another video which is from another movie or ad maybe, where the actor is looking at the monitor after giving his shot.

Meanwhile, Kartik has been helping with the house chores during this quarantine period. His latest angry rap on asking citizens to stay indoors has gone viral on social media. On the work front, Kartik was shooting for the second installment of ’s film Bhool Bhulaiyya with Kiara Advani which was halted midway due to the Coronavirus crisis. The actor will be seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshya.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's video here:

