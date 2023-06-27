Kartik Aaryan looks uber cool in casuals as he attends special screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. The audience is excited to see the on-screen jodi again on the big screen after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The duo is busy promoting their film both digitally and through offline events. A while ago, Kartik Aaryan was spotted at YRF studios in Mumbai for a special screening of the most anticipated film of the year, Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Katrik Aaryan looks uber cool as he arrives at YRF studios

Ahead of the film’s release, Kartik Aaryan was spotted attending a special screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha at YRF studios on June 26. The actor opted for a casual look as he wore a white tee and blue denim. He paired them with blue sneakers. The 32-year-old actor was papped outside the studios as he was leaving after attending the special screening. He posed for the paparazzi by folding his hands and also made a hand heart and was seen smiling ear-to-ear. Kartik got into his car after saying “Thank you so much” to the media people.

Fans react to Kartik’s style

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, fans were quick enough to react to it. A fan said, “cutie.” Another commented, “Kartik looks always sweet charming.” “Love you Sir,” commented a third fan. Many fans dropped the red heart emoji and expressed their excitement for the film.

A few days ago, Kartik Aaryan shared a sweet photo with Kiara Advani from Jaipur where he gave a sneak peek into their on-screen chemistry from their upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha. He captioned it, “Pakka ? Sau Takka !! SatyaPrem Ki (‘Ki’ is in Hindi) Katha…5 days to go” and added a white heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Satyaprem Ki Katha directed by Sameer Vidwans will hit the theaters on June 29, 2023. Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the cast of the film includes Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, and Rajpal Yadav in significant roles. However, the song Pasoori Nu from the film received mixed reactions from the audience.

