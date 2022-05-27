Kartik Aaryan makes for a dapper baraati as he attends a friend's wedding; PICS

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie is being loved by the fans and it has gone on to become one of the highest openers of the year. Well, amidst all the rushing to different cities for the promotion of the film and shooting for different projects, the actor has finally found some free time, in which he attended a friend's wedding. The Pyaar ka Punchnama actor shared some lovely pictures and videos from the wedding and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off these fun pictures.

The first picture is a selfie of Kartik Aaryan who looks dapper in a black sherwani as he poses with the bride who looks stunning in a red lehenga. In the next picture, he is all smiles as he poses with the newlyweds. Then comes a selfie with the bride again, followed by a video of the couple dancing. He then posted a video wherein his friend complained that Kartik came late for her wedding. The pictures are proof that Kartik had a great time with his friends at the wedding. Sharing these pictures, Kartik wrote, “Nothing but beautiful”.

Check out the pictures shared by Kartik Aaryan:

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has several interesting movies in the pipeline. He is working on Rohit Dhawan’s directorial Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. The movie is said to be the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film Ala Vaikuntapurramloo. Kartik will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s directorial Captain India wherein he will be seen in the role of a pilot. He also has Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy and Sameer Vidhwan’s next in the kitty. Reportedly, Kartik will once again share the screen with Kiara Advani in this romantic saga.

