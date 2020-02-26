Kartik Aaryan on meeting Taimur Ali Khan for the first time: He said ‘Ka Ka Ka’

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan had admitted to having a crush on Kartik Aaryan on national television when she expressed her wish to go on a coffee date with Kartik on Kofffe With Karan. Post that, all eyes have been glued to Karik and Sara and even before the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, fans had coined #Sartik for the couple. Now we all know that Kartik Aaryan has met Kareena Kapoor Khan a lot of times, for the two have walked the ramp together for Manish Malhotra, and during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, when this Luka Chuppi actor was asked about meeting Sara Ali Khan’s half brother, Taimur Ali Khan, Kartik jokingly said that the first time he met Taimur, the conversation went well. Tim only said, ‘ka ka ka ka,’ and laughed it off.

Now a few days back, when Kartik Aaryan was shooting in Punjab for Dostana 2 and Bebo and Aamir were also shooting in Punjab for Laal Singh Chaddha, Kartik revealed that it was in Chandigarh that Kartik had first met Tim Tim when Taimur was accompanying Bebo. Furthermore, Kartik revealed that sadly, during his first meeting with Taimur, He revealed that he could not take a picture with him but will make sure he does, the next time he meets him.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan and currently, the actor is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaan 2 in Jaipur. Post that, Kartik will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2.

