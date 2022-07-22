Kartik Aaryan misses his ‘Coffee Partner’ Katori as he shoots for Shehzada in Haryana; PIC

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He made his debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for the actor. With his dapper looks, impeccable dance moves and brilliant acting skills, Kartik has won millions of hearts across the globe. On screen, he captivates audiences with his signature monologues and off-screen enjoys a huge fan base with his great sense of humour. The 31-year-old actor also loves his pet dog Katori and is often seen sharing his adorable pictures and videos with his fans.

Meanwhile, Kartik is missing his pet pooch as he shooting for his film Shehzada in Harayana. Sharing an adorable picture with Katori, Kartik wrote: “Missing my Coffee Partner.” Kartik had introduced Katori to the public last year. When asked why he named his dog Katori (which means bowl in Hindi) during the interview, the actor replied, “She is Katroi Aaryan because jab woh gharpe aayi thi she looked like a bowl. Itni choti si and katori jaise hi dimaag mai tha. Toh isliye katori rakh diya naam, uska haircut bhi katori jasisa hai( We named her Katori Aaryan because when she came home she looked like a bowl. She was so small that a katori came to mind on seeing her. So we named her Katori and her hairstyle is also like a katori)”.

Have a look at Kartik’s post:

To note, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill. The movie is directed by Rohit Dhawan and also features, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala as lead characters. Another popular actor who was roped in for Shehzada is Ronit Roy. The movie marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kriti after Luka Chuppi.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik will star in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, ‘Freddy’ with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ in his kitty. The film will be produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. Kartik will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.