Kartik Aaryan is missing his 'bae' during the lockdown and it is not what you think; See PHOTO

Kartik Aaryan has recently shared a post on his Instagram handle which proves he misses being on the sets. Check it out.

Kartik Aaryan is not only known for the brilliant acting prowess that he portrays in his movies but also his hilarious banter on social media. The Luka Chuppi who is also under home quarantine has been making most of the time indulging in different activities ranging from his fun banters with sister Kritika to informative conversations with COVID-19 survivors. The actor has been appreciated a lot of late for his initiatives in spreading awareness about Coronavirus on social media.

In the midst of all this, Kartik misses being on the film sets and this is evident from his latest social media post. The actor has shared a picture in which he is seen lying down on a chaarpai while looking at a camera hung above him. He goes on to call it names like ‘bae’ and ‘cutie’ while stating that he misses it. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is seen wearing a grey t-shirt and green pants as seen in the picture.

Check out Kartik Aaryan’s post below:

(ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan and sister Kritika's THESE photos prove why having a sibling is the best thing in the world)

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan’s latest release is Love Aaj Kal co-starring Sara Ali Khan which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali. He will next be seen alongside Kiara Advani and in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor will be collaborating with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time in Dostana 2 which will be helmed by . The movie also marks the debut of newbie Laksh Lalwani. It happens to be a romantic comedy that has been directed by Collin D’Cunha.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×