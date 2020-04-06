Kartik Aaryan is mobbed by fans as actor REVEALS he has got vaccine of Coronavirus but there’s a twist; WATCH

Today, Kartik Aaryan shared a video wherein he is mobbed by fans as the actor reveals he has got the vaccine of Coronavirus; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan has been on the forefront of the battle against Coronavirus as the actor has been actively sharing videos on social media talking about Coronavirus and urging people to stay home. From recording a monologue to rapping, the Luka Chuppi actor has been making sure to talk about the novel Coronavirus. And while yesterday, Kartik, just like all of us, lighted a diya after PM Modi requested everyone to come out in their balconies and light a candle to pray for a brighter future, Kartik, too, did the needful. And today, Kartik shared a throwback video from a film’s promotions and in the video, Kartik is mobbed by hundreds of fans as he is standing atop a car and clicking a selfie and chatting with everyone. But knowing Kartik Aaryan and his quirky sense of humour, the actor juxtaposed the video with a dream of finding the vaccine to Coronavirus.

Alongside the video, Kartik wrote, “Aaj Sapna Aaya ki Mujhe Vaccine Mil Gayi…” Well, we really hope that Kartik’s dream comes true and the actor finds a vaccine. Also, yesterday, as the nation came together to light a candle in their respective houses to pray for a brighter future, Kartik, too, lighted a diya as the actor shared a photo on social media wherein he is gazing at the diyas while flashing his smile, and alongside the photo, he wrote, “Together, Everything is Possible #9Baje9Minutes…” As we speak, the deadly Coronavirus has claimed 64,784 lives and has affected 12,03,485 people around the globe. Yesterday, Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that Karim Morani’s daughter, Shazia, tested positive for Coronavirus.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan, and next, he will be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post as the actor reveals he has found the vaccine to Coronavirus:

