Kartik Aaryan nails Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hook step with influencer Ruhee Dosani; Fans call it 'best collab'

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. It also features Kiara Advani and Tabu in the pivotal role alongside Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, Milind Gunaji, and Karmveer Choudhary in the supporting roles. The film is scheduled for release on 20 May 2022. It is a standalone sequel to the hit Priyadarshan's 2007 film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead.

The film’s title song Hare Krishna Hare Ram was released recently, it has been making waves on social media and has also managed to become a favourite with social media users. Now, ahead of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's release, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor collaborated with influencer Ruhee Dosani and recreated the title track's Zig Zag step. The video was shared by Ruhee on her social media handle and she captioned it: "Cool bhulaiyaa ft. manjulika. @kartikaaryan bhai you’re my favorite."

Kartik and Ruhee are seen nailing the hook step of the song perfectly and it is quite delightful to watch. Soon after the video was shared, the internet absolutely loved the video and netizens have been pouring love in the comments section. A user also called it "best collaboration." While another user wrote: "Two favourites in one reel" A third user commented: "@ruheedosani as usual such a fire!! One of the best dance partner for you @kartikaaryan you two together are double dhamaka."

Check out the video HERE:

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has many interesting films in his pipeline. He will be seen next in a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), titled Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. The action drama film is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Next, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor will be featured in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller Freddy with Alaya F. Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance Satyanarayan Ki Katha. He will also star with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India, in which he will essay the role of an airforce officer.

