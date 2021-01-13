Kartik Aaryan nails a turban look as he wishes his fans on Lohri; Rakul Preet Singh comments ‘Oye hoye’

Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram handle to wish his fans on the occasion of Lohri. Check out his post below.

The festival of Lohri is being celebrated across the world with great zeal. Notably, our Bollywood celebrities too rang in the festival with their near and dear ones. Amid this, they also made sure to wish their loyal fans on the occasion. Several stars including, , Diljit Dosanjh, , , and Athiya Shetty among others took to their respective social media handles to shower love on their fan base.

And joining them is the handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan, who dons a turban look as he extends his wishes. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Luka Chuppi star has shared a photo wherein he can be seen wearing a red turban. While sharing the picture, he wrote, “Do me a favour letsplay Lohri Lohri ki lakh lakh vadhaiya.” In the picture, the talented actor can be seen striking a perfect pose while gazing into the distance from the window. Kartik’s look has left everyone in awe including actress Rakul Preet Singh. The De De Pyaar De star dropped a comment on his post and wrote, “Oye hoye.”

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram post below:

On the work front, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star will next be seen in the sequel of Dostana with Janhvi Kapoor. This will be the first time when both the actors will be seen together on the silver screen. Besides this, Kartik also has Ram Madhvani’s directorial Dhamaka. The actor will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that will be helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Credits :Kartik Aaryan Instagram

