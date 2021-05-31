Is Kartik Aaryan no longer a part of THIS filmmaker's production after exit from Dostana 2?

Recent reports claimed that Kartik Aaryan also lost out on Red Chillies' Entertainment's project Freddie as well. Amid this, a new report by daily claims that things may also have fallen apart for the actor before signing the dotted line for a film reportedly backed by an ace filmmaker.

Actor Kartik Aaryan's professional commitments have hit the headlines over the past few months since news of Dostana 2 being recast was officially confirmed. While Kartik has not said anything since then, his fans came out in his support. A report last week also claimed that after his exit from Janhvi Kapoor co-starrer Dostana 2, Kartik apparently also may have lost out on Red Chillies Entertainment backed film Freddie. Now, another report has gone onto claim that things may have fallen through for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor in another project backed by filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

A new report by Hindustan Times claims that Kartik may no longer be a part of Rai's yet-untitled gangster flick. A source informed the daily that apparently the actor was in advanced level talks with the filmmaker and heard the script narration as well. However, the source told the daily that before Kartik signed on the project, things apparently fell apart. The report further claimed that the real reason things fell through with Rai was not confirmed. However, the source went on to tell the daily, "The fact that Karan dropped Kartik seems to have influenced others. So, this could be the third instance where Kartik maybe losing out on getting to work with an established filmmaker like Aanand." The source also informed the daily that the filmmaker may be considering Ayushmann Khurrana for the same.

Further, Hindustan Times also went ahead to prod filmmaker Aanand L Rai about the same. However, the filmmaker told the daily that nothing was formalised with Kartik and did not get into details. He said, "As a production house, we work on several scripts and pitch it to actors — that’s the process. Actors keep meeting you, you keep telling them what you are working on, they express their desire to collaborate. And then, depending upon the subject, you decide if you should approach them. But that doesn’t mean you have signed them." On being asked if Ayushmann was chosen for the project, Rai told the daily that he has a story that he will soon make with the actor.

Amid all the buzz, Kartik has been keeping mum and has not spoken about any of the reports. The actor has been spending time at home with his family post his COVID 19 recovery. He also has been keeping active on social media lately and sharing posts to engage with his fans.

Credits :Hindustan Times

