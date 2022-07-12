Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha & Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 cast reunite for Ishita Raj’s birthday; PICS

On Monday, Kartik Aaryan, Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Sonnalli Seygall reunited in Mumbai for Ishita Raj's birthday. They have featured in the 2015 romantic-comedy film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which was a sequel to the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The sequel was directed by Luv Ranjan and produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Panorama Studios Production. The pictures from their reunion was shared by Nushrratt and Sonnalli on their Instagram handles.

In the photos, Kartik opted for a black hoodie and blue denim, Nushrratt was seen donning a stunning white slip dress, while the birthday girl Ishita wore a blingy black dress for her party. While Omkar sported a white shirt and Sunny wore a black hoodie. The cast of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 was seen all smiles as they posed for the camera. Choreographer Bosco Martis was also a part of the reunion.

Check it out:

