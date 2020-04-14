Kartik Aaryan offers Rs 2 lakh to a fan to help him render a video

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently started a series called "Koki Poochega" about COVID-19 fighters, is facing a lot of difficulties in editing the episodes.

Taking to his Instagram, Kartik shared how he has been struggling to render a video of the second episode of the series.

"Work from home they said Episode 2 Still Rendering," he wrote on Instagram.

Fans were too quick to comment on his post, lauding for his efforts . One fan's cheeky comment surely left many in splits.

"I give you 1 lakh plss reply," wrote the fan.

Kartik's retort was witty enough: "I give you Rs 2 lakh plss help me render."

The actor has been doing best to create awareness about the novel coronavirus among people. Before this, he came up with a monologue, urging people to follow the proper guidelines during the lockdown.

