Kartik Aaryan on a 'creepy' fan encounter and his obsession with movies

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has given back-to-back hits this year and indeed has become one of the most bankable actors. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that he enjoys a massive fan following. His fans go out of their way to just get a glimpse of him. Well, we often see Kartik too making sure to meet his fans and greet them nicely. But sometimes, certain fans cross all the boundaries just to prove their love for their favourite star and in a recent interview with News18, the Freddy star recalled about an obsessed fan.

Kartik Aaryan spoke about a fan who turned borderline obsessed with him and ended up at his building. Recalling the instance, Kartik said that there was a girl who had framed a photograph of her and Kartik as a married couple. She brought the frame and stood below his house holding it and claimed that she is married to the Freddy actor. Kartik added that he got to know about this later and he found it little creepy. When asked that does he have any obsession in life? The actor replied, “I’m just obsessed with my films, my work, and Katori (his pet pooch).”

Kartik Aaryan Work Front

With the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, fans of now expecting more out of Kartik Aaryan. Aaryan will next star in Shashanka Ghosh's thriller Freddy. It will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 2. He will later feature with Kriti Sanon titled Shehzada which will hit the theatres in February next year. Afterward, he will feature alongside Kiara Advani in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha.