Kartik Aaryan on his dating life getting spotlight on Koffee With Karan: ‘Let’s not talk about relationships’

Acknowledged as one of Bollywood's most talented young actors, Kartik Aaryan is acclaimed for his outstanding acting abilities, astute script choices, and lively interactions with the paparazzi. His dating life, a topic frequently highlighted on the show Koffee with Karan, also tends to attract media attention. In a recent discussion with Film Companion, Kartik openly expressed his perspective on this matter.

Kartik Aaryan reflects on the spotlight placed on his dating life on Koffee With Karan

During a recent conversation, Kartik Aaryan was questioned about the frequent discussions surrounding him on Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan, and whether it bothers him or undermines his hard work. In response, Kartik expressed a belief in keeping relationship matters private, emphasizing the necessity for mutual respect.

He said, “Ek cheez mujhe lagti hai – relationship agar do logo ki hai toh dusre insaan ko bhi woh baatein nehi karni chahiye. Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye (One thing I believe in is that if a relationship is between two people, the other person should not talk about it. We should all respect our relationships).” He went on to say that he has never spoken about my relationship.

He added, “I expect the same from my [partner]. It’s not good for someone to speak about the relationship. If things don’t work out… par jab aap saath hote ho kisike toh you don’t imagine it to be like that. You don’t imagine ke yeh khatam ho jayega. I think you should respect that time, that moment. I think you should respect yourself also. Aap jab woh baat karte ho toh aisa nahin hai ke samne wala ek hee insaan ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai, woh dono ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai. We should not talk about our relationships in media. (When you are with someone, you don’t imagine it to be like that. You don’t imagine that it will end. When you talk about it, it’s not like the other person is only thinking about one person, they are thinking about both).”