Kartik Aaryan is one excited kid as he attempts a front flip to prep for his next action film; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan

After weeks of promotions for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan is a happy soul as Love Aaj Kal has become his biggest opener till date. Now that Love Aaj Kal has hit the screens, looks like, Kartik Aaryan is pumped to start work on his next film which is Om Raut’s action film and this will be for the first time that Kartik will be doing an action film. And looks like, Kartik is not wasting any time as the actor has already started prepping for the film and we say this because today, Kartik shared a video on social media wherein he is seen performing a fabulous front flip in the gym.

In the video, Kartik is seen acing a front flip and alongside the video, Kartik wrote, “Action Film mili nahi ki uchhal kud shuru Ra ra ra ra ra ra ra Raut...@omraut...” During a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan opened up on working with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame director Om Raut as he said that he has been keen to do an out and out action film since a while, and this Luka Chuppi actor added that when he recently watched Tanhaji, he was completely blown away by not only the spectacular visuals but also the narrative style. “Om Raut's vision when it comes to action storytelling using 3D is unparalleled,” shared Kartik.

While Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the lead role in the untitled film, the remaining cast of the film is yet to be finalised. Also, Kartik will be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa

