Kartik Aaryan opens up about his dating life post break-up with Sara Ali Khan: ‘Ek saal se single hu’

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan make for an incredible on-screen pair, and their film Love Aaj Kal is a testimony to that. It was rumoured that Sara and Kartik were dating each other during the film’s shoot, and that they split before the film’s release. For the longest time, neither Sara nor Kartik confirmed their relationship, however, that changed during a recent episode of Koffee With Karan when Sara admitted to have dated Kartik. In a recent interview, Kartik was confronted for lying about his relationship status in the past, and the actor finally gave an answer about his relationship status!

In the past, Kartik has often said that he is in love with his work and has no time for relationships. However, in an interview with Film Companion, he was told how the ‘chatter on Koffee With Karan’ proves otherwise. When asked if he has been lying, Kartik gave a vague answer, and replied, “Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don't know about anything else)."

However, he then changed his statement and said that he has been single for the past 1 year. “I have been single for the past 1 year. I am not reducing the time period slowly...it just was not precise." When further asked if his work is his relationship now, he clarified, “Aisa nahi hai, lekin I am single. That’s about it.”

Meanwhile, on Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar pointed out to Sara that she manifested her relationship with Kartik Aaryan, to which she said ‘Yes’, finally confirming that she had dated Kartik. “Last time you were on this couch, you made a public announcement that you wanted to date Kartik Aaryan and that did happen," said Karan.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and in an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, and Satyaprem Ki Katha in the pipeline.

