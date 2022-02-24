Kartik Aaryan opens up on his mother’s battle with cancer: Very emotional time for all of us

Yesterday, on the 23rd of February, Kartik Aaryan attended a cancer prevention awareness drive ‘Nidarr Hamesha’ at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Four years back, in 2018, his popular film, helmed by Luv Ranjan, released theatrically on the same day. So, the actor shared a video on his official Instagram space and wrote, “Couldn’t ask for a better 4 year anniversary for #SonuKeTituKiSweety. Overwhelmed to have spent time with these Strong souls #CancerSurvivors .”

Four years back Kartik Aaryan’s mother Mala Tiwari was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. At the event, the actor got emotional as he opened up about this difficult phase and said that it was an emotional time for all of them. He said, “It was a very emotional time for all of us, but I am so proud of my mom that she conquered this disease.”

Kartik further added that due to the advancement of healthcare technology and facilities which help detect cancer at an initial stage. He said that we should no longer be afraid of the disease. He also emphasized on the importance of getting regular health check-ups done so that the disease gets detected, diagnosed, and treated at an early stage before things get scary.

“I stand here in respect for all those who couldn’t make it, and all of you guys (the survivors) who conquered it. You all are real heroes,” Kartik thus concluded.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s post:

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in the Ram Madhvani directorial Dhamaka where he shared screen space with Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. He has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline including Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 with Kiara Advani and Shehzada, the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, opposite Kriti Sanon.

