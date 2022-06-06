Kartik Aaryan opens up on maintaining his friendship with Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan & others

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film which also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles has gone on to become a massive box office success. Fans are going gaga over Kartik’s character and showering love on him. Well, in a recent interview Kartik opened up about the success of this film and also spoke about his friendship with his contemporaries like Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others.

When Siddharth Kannan asked Kartik Aaryan how does he maintain his friendship with other actors from Bollywood? In response, Kartik instantly said that the friendship gets maintained and it is no rocket science. He added that everyone is a human being and there is familiarity between everyone. Remembering the time when he had gone to Dubai to play a football match along with Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others, Kartik revealed that everyone in the team was very happy that his film is coming out and they were happy to promote it.

On the work front, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will next star in a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. The action drama film is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Next, he will feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance Satyanarayan Ki Katha and will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India.

