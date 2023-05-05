Kartik Aaryan opens up about mom's cancer diagnosis; Says 'We were frazzled, helpless beyond despair'

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, shared a picture with his mom on Friday evening. In his heartfelt post, the actor revealed that his mom was diagnosed with cancer recently. Kartik mentioned that his family was 'frazzled and helpless' after they got to know about the same. He revealed how his mom didn't give up and fought like a warrior.

Kartik Aaryan on mom's cancer diagnosis

Kartik shared a beautiful picture with his mom. The mother-son duo is flashing their million-dollar smile. Along with it, Kartik penned a long note and went on to call her a 'superhero'. His post read, "Some time ago during this month the Big C - ‘Cancer’ sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair! But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier - My Mom, we turned to the Bigger C- ‘Courage’ and marched with all our might and won the dark but destined to win war! What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there’s no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family! #SuperHero #CancerWarrior." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the news, his fans and friends were seen showering love on his mom. Bosco Martis wrote, "More power." Sophie Choudry, Darshan Kumaar and Saiyami Kher dropped red heart emojis. Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Much love to her." A fan wrote, "Mala Aunty is truly a superwoman, our superwoman!" Another fan commented, "Wishing your mom a new happy and healthy life ahead." Others were seen wishing her a speedy recovery.

Work front

Kartik is all set to be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. This will mark their second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film will be released on June 29. Kartik is currently prepping up for Kabir Khan's next. He is also a part of Hansal Mehta's Captain India.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani celebrates Satyaprem Ki Katha completion with Kartik Aaryan; See PICS