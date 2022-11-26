Kartik Aaryan opens up on how he feels when his relationships get labelled

Recently, there was news about Freddy actor being in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan’s cousin, Pashmina Roshan . Some news reports also claimed that Kartik and actor Sara Ali Khan after parting ways share cold vibes with each other.

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. For him, 2022 has been a special year as his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became the second-highest-grossing film in the Hindi Cinema this year, which is just a few notches lower than Brahmastra. Though his talent coupled with hard work is paying him results, his personal life almost always remains under scrutiny.

Kartik Aaryan opens up on his friendships and relationships being labelled

In view of such rumours, Kartik Aaryan has stated that he is getting used to living under the lens and is gradually hoping to become thick-skinned.

In a conversation with Zoom, Kartik Aaryan said, “I have come to terms with the fact that my life will be out there but the other side of that is if there is a genuine friendship somewhere, they will still label it. So that kind of labelling sometimes creates a lot of problems between people so that is not fair. I am starting to get used to it but I’m not thick-skinned yet,” he told Zoom.

Speaking up on the positive and negative aspects of social media, Kartik Aaryan told Zoom, “It still affects me if there is anything negative. And it affects me, even more, when I have not done anything and it is completely baseless.” Kartik went ahead and highlighted that he is “okay with things” and has accepted “the life of a film star doesn’t get as much privacy”.