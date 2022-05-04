Kartik Aaryan opts for casuals to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; Ayushmann Khurrana steps out for Anek promotions

After battling COVID 19 pandemic for over two years, the entertainment industry is back in action and the big releases are once again making their way to the theatres. And now, celebs are also leaving no stone unturned to promote their movie. Recently, Kartik Aaryan has been making the headlines for his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The horror-comedy is slated to hit the screens on May 20 and Kartik is busy promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 these days.

In the pics, Kartik was seen exuding charm in casuals as he went on to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He had opted for a peach coloured sweatshirt with a puppy print and had paired it with denims. Kartik had completed his look with a pair of grey sneakers. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana was also papped in the city as he had stepped out to promote Anek. The Vicky Donor star was seen dressed in an asymmetric blazer giving us desi kurta vibes with white baggy pants.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s pics:

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the Anees Bazmee directorial is the sequel to the 2007 release movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Meanwhile, Anek, which is helmed by Anubhav Sinha, will feature Ayushmann Khurrana in the role of an undercover cop for the first time on the big screen. “Joshua in Anek is street smart and intelligent. He knows his way around people and can fight bad guys not only in a physical capacity but also with his great intellect,” Ayushmann had stated about his character in the movie. Anek is slated to release on May 27 this year.