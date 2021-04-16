Kartik Aaryan out of Dostana 2 due to professional reasons; Netizens upset with makers, spark nepotism debate

As Kartik Aaryan has been replaced in the much talked about Dostana 2, the social media is brimming with opinions about this new development.

Kartik Aaryan has been creating a massive buzz ever since there have been reports that he isn’t a part of the much talked about Dostana 2. While there have been speculations about the reason why he isn’t a part of the movie, there have been reports that he has been replaced due to professional reasons. It was reported that he was causing constant delays to the project following which the makers had to take a strict decision for the project. “The sudden cancellation of shoot from his end resulted in date diary of everyone else from the cast of Dostana going haywire,” the source added.

This news came as a shock to the netizens and the social media is abuzz ever since. The Twitterati has come out in support of Kartik and has sparked a fresh debate on nepotism. A Twitter user wrote, “What a unprofessional behaviour right? Everyone praise him for his professionalism you are calling him unprofessional! We all know who's at the fault!” Another user tweeted, “If this is true , Dharma is set out again to destroy the career of another outside who rattled the industry with his talent!”

If this is true , Dharma is set out again to destroy the career of another outside who rattled the industry with his talent! — SushiLove (@arixflo) April 16, 2021

What a unprofessional behaviour right? Everyone praise him for his professionalism you are calling him unprofessional! We all know who's at the fault! #Dostana2 #nepotism #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/QvBLalCfyT — Janvi (@intrvrtgirl_005) April 16, 2021

After Kangana & Sushant, #KartikAaryan is d new target of .I’m not fan of Kartik but after seeing what happened to Sushant,I’ve decided I’ll call out Karan fr his hypocrisy.Karan wants to dominate outsiders.I hope jst like Kangana,Kartik will slam KJO for his hypocrisy — (@Beingrealbeing) April 16, 2021

Will you support me if I tweet #BoycottDostona2. Kartik Aaryan doesn't need any Karan Johar to be successful in life. #SayNoToKaranJohar#KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/pR0fiSCHiW — Sumit Agarwal (@sumit138) April 16, 2021

What a unprofessional behaviour right? Everyone praise him for his professionalism you are calling him unprofessional! We all know who's at the fault! @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/eV8jAW3sye — Kartik's Fc (@proudkartikians) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, there are have been speculations about which actor will be replacing Kartik as the new lead for Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor. According to media reports, Rajkummar Rao and Vicky Kaushal are being considered as the new lead. However, the makers are yet to take the final call in the matter.

