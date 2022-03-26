Kartik Aaryan clicked coming out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office with a smile; A big film on cards?

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular and loved actors of Bollywood currently. He has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty and fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the silver screen. Well, last year after Sanjay Leela Bhansali completed the shoot of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, the reports about his next magnum opus already started making the rounds. The filmmaker was reportedly going to begin working on Baiju Bawra with Ranbir Kapoor. But Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Kartik Aaryan might star in this film. Although, this did not materialize, but it seems that Kartik might collaborate with SLB for some projects.

Today Kartik Aaryan was snapped in the city outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. The actor could be seen wearing a peach coloured hoodie with cute puppies made on it. The actor paired it with blue denim and completed his look with black sunglasses and grey sports shoes. Kartik looked happy and smiled and waved at the paps before he sat in the car. We wonder what is the reason behind his big smile.

Take a look:

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in the Ram Madhvani directorial Dhamaka where he shared screen space with Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. He has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline including Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 with Kiara Advani and Shehzada, the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, opposite Kriti Sanon.

Kartik Aaryan had also recently opened up about the tough time when his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. At an event, the actor had gotten emotional as he opened up about this difficult phase and said that it was an emotional time for all of them.

