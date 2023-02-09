Kartik Aaryan pays tribute to Salman Khan as he recreates Character Deela for Shehzada; Fans are in love

Kartik Aaryan , the popular young star is set to release his ambitious project Shehzada this February. The movie, which is helmed by the popular filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, is an official remake of the blockbuster Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Shehzada marks the reunion of Kartik Aaryan and the popular actress Kriti Sanon, after the massive success of Luka Chuppi. Interestingly, the young actor is now setting the internet on fire with his exceptional recreation of the Character Deela song, from Salman Khan 's blockbuster film Ready.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan dropped the highly promising teaser of the Character Deela 2.0 song from Shehzada, which is a recreation of Salman Khan's highly popular number from the 2011-released blockbuster film. "Kya ? Bantu ka Character Dheela hai ? #CharacterDeela2," wrote the young actor as he shared the song teaser on his official social media handles. In the video, Kartik is seen in a costume that is similar to Salman's from the Ready song and is clearly set to win hearts with his graceful dance moves.

The Salman Khan fans are clearly happy with Kartik Aaryan's tribute to Bollywood's Bhaijaan, and are now showering him with praises on social media. "Kartik .can make remake song also a blockbuster ...kya dance steps kerte ho," a netizen commented on the actor's Twitter post. "Feeling it will be on the level of the original song," wrote a Salman Khan fan. "Bantu ka character dheela hai ki nahi Pata nahi par song kadak hai. # Shehzada," reads another comment. However, some other followers, who are not happy with the recreation, have been advising Kartik to stick to original songs.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post below: