Kartik Aaryan pens ‘gratitude note’ on 8 years of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2; shares ‘Problem kya hai’ monologue

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Over the years, he has established himself amongst the bankable actors in the film industry. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actor made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s Pyar Ka Puchnama in 2011 but got his major breakthrough with its sequel, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Kartik’s rant monologue became so popular that there was actually no looking back for him. The film clocks eight years of its release. Thus, on the occasion, the actor shared a sweet note expressing gratitude towards the director.

Kartik Aaryan pens sweet note on 8 years of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

On Monday, Kartik Aaryan shared a 3:01-minute video clip on his Instagram. The clip features his iconic rant monologue from the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The movie released in 2014 changed the trajectory of Kartik’s career. Today, the actor took to his social media, shared the video, and penned a sweet note in the caption.

He wrote, “Problem Kya Hai?”I didn’t know that these three words will become synonymous with my name. This movie changed the course of my life, my career and put me on the track of an unforgettable journey into the celluloid. #PyaarKaPunchnama2, clocks in eight years today… always indebted to Luv Sir and the audience who gave unconditional love back then and still look forward to hearing the Monologue every time. Ending this gratitude-note with the three magical words (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) Problem Kya hai? (Accompanied by a laughter and folded hand emoji)

Fans react to the post shared by Kartik Aaryan

Soon after the post was shared by Kartik, several fans flooded the actor’s comments section as they reacted to the post. A fan wrote, “Ek aur aisa monologue toh hum bhi deserve krte h”, and another fan wrote, “Everyone can't get enough of this monologue”

A third fan inquired about the threequel of the super hit franchise as he wrote, “Punchnama 3 when?”

In addition to this, Sunny Singh also shared an Instagram story. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “8 years of pyaar ka punchnama 2”

Kartik Aaryan on the workfront

Speaking of Kartik Aaryan’s work front, the actor has been creating quite a buzz lately for his next collaboration with Kabir Khan in Chandu Champion. The film is inspired by the life of a freestyle swimmer Murlikant Petkar who became the first Paralympic gold medalist from India.

The look poster of the film has been well received by the audience. Made under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Chandu Champion will be released in 2024.

