Kartik Aaryan pens heartwarming note as he begins shooting for Chandu Champion with Kabir Khan

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in the entertainment industry. After receiving praise for his portrayal of Sattu in Satyaprem Ki Katha, the actor is set to feature in Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion. A while ago, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture with Kabir Khan as he began shooting for Chandu Champion on July 12. The actor also wrote a heartwarming note.

Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Chandu Champion

Taking to his Instagram, Kartik Aaryan shared a photo with the director Kabir Khan. In the photo, the 32-year-old actor can be seen pointing to Kabir who is holding a clapperboard. The film clapperboard shows scene 180, take 1, and shot 1.

Sharing the picture, Kartik penned a heartwarming note. Expressing his excitement, the actor wrote, "Good start (in Hindi) (praying emoji) And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins... with the captain @kabirkhankk (muscle emoji) #ChanduChampion. #SajidNadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala."

Fans' react to Kartik Aaryan's post

As soon as the actor shared his picture with Kabir Khan, fans were quick enough to react to it. They sent the actor best wishes as he began the shooting. One fan wrote, "So excited." Another commented, "SUPER HIT KARTIK AARYAN." "RESPECT BUTTON FOR KARTIK SIR," wrote a third fan. "Chandu will win everyone's heart like Sattu Did!" commented a fourth fan. Another comment read, "All the best koki bestest wishes for you I can't wait to watch this in next year love you a lot."

Announcing the title of the film, Kartik Aaryan shared the first poster of Chandu Champion on July 4. He wrote, "Chandu Nahi.. Champion Hai Main..#ChanduChampion - 14th June 2024 #SajidNadiadwala @kabirkhankk@nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala."

The film is set to depict a remarkable real-life story of a sportsman and his never-give-up spirit. Through the film, viewers will see Karthik doing a film based on a real-life story where he will play the lead role of Chandu.

Meanwhile, Chandu Champion is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will be released on Eid al-Adha 2024.

